Epidurals: For or against?
  
Epidural side effects
Epidural side effects


Juliette, 32
"My first experience of an epidural was pretty rubbish. It was badly administered and the dose wasn't right: I felt nothing on one side and everything on the other. After another dosage, I felt nothing at all!

The midwife had to perform a huge episiotomy to get my son out with a ventouse because after 45 minutes of fruitless pushing, it was becoming dangerous for everybody. I felt like the experience of giving birth had been taken away from me and I was ashamed that I hadn't done enough. I wasn't proud of myself and on top of that, I was physically scarred."

Claire, 28 
"My epidural remains a very bad memory. I didn't experience any pain or side effects when it was administered. However I was given too much and I remember feeling like I had no control whatsoever.

I couldn't feel anything any more, I couldn't tell when it was the moment to push or what I was supposed to be doing. They had to help my daughter make it out. I feel like I didn't really deliver her myself."
15/03/2010
