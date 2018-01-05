In this article





















Epidurals and confidence to give birth

There is a growing culture in the UK of women being given epidurals on demand. While every woman who asks for one should have the right to one, it's important for all options to be taken into account.



Midwife Maïtie Trelaun's opinion:



Midwife Maïtie Trelaun's opinion:

Women are too often taken under the wing by medical staff, at the expense of their own instincts. When they become anxious, they are offered epidurals, when in some situations what is really needed is support and reassurance from their midwife. Women are no longer as prepared for giving birth because it's rare for them to share the childbirth experience in their family or with a friend.



When it came to delivering my baby, I didn't think I was going to be able to do it. His head came out then went back in again! Your mental attitude is hugely important. As is confidence in yourself and in your natural abilities to give birth. My son was finally delivered into the arms of his dad in our living room, in front of the fireplace!"



"When I fell pregnant the second time, I decided to give birth at home. I got in touch with the British Doulas organistion to get myself a doula. She supported me right throughout my pregnancy and helped me to prepare with exercises and long discussions about my natural birth plans. When the pain started, I called her up. I relaxed and took a bath and tried not to panic. I can't say that it was easy, I was definitely scared!When it came to delivering my baby, I didn't think I was going to be able to do it. His head came out then went back in again! Your mental attitude is hugely important. As is confidence in yourself and in your natural abilities to give birth. My son was finally delivered into the arms of his dad in our living room, in front of the fireplace!"

