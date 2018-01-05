>
Epidurals: For or against?
  
Epidurals and catheter
Epidurals and catheter


Epidurals usually require the insertion of a urinary catheter because you won't be able to tell when you need to pass urine.

Emily, 31
"Having a catheter is really annoying to say the least... It makes you feel like a toddler as you can't control your bladder.

The trouble is that this area of the body is already touched and prodded enough as it is: to measure the cervix, to check baby's passage, for an episiotomy, a tear or stitches, and then on top of that, for the insertiion of the catheter etc. Once the time comes to remove it you can't bear anything else going on 'down there'! It really is the last straw!"
15/03/2010
