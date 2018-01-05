In this article





















Alternative pain relief in labour

Water: a deep, warm bath or birthing pool can help you relax and make your



Medication: pain-relief injections (such as pethidine or diamorphine) can be given to help you relax. They are injected into the thigh or bottom and take about 20 minutes to work, after which it is effective for 2 to 4 hours. Alternative therapies: acupuncture, aromatherapy, homeopathy, hypnosis, massage and reflexology are some of the therapies which don't involve medical intervention. Hospitals won't provide these services so you'll need to find your own qualified practitioner. Speak to your midwife or GP if you're interested in using alternative therapies in labour.



