>
>
Epidurals: For or against?
 Photo 11/11 
Alternative pain relief in labour
In this article

Alternative pain relief in labour


Water: a deep, warm bath or birthing pool can help you relax and make your contractions seem less painful. However, if you're giving birth in hospital, you might not have access to the birthing pool when you need it. If you're giving birth at home, you'll need to hire a birthing pool.

Medication: pain-relief injections (such as pethidine or diamorphine) can be given to help you relax. They are injected into the thigh or bottom and take about 20 minutes to work, after which it is effective for 2 to 4 hours.
Alternative therapies: acupuncture, aromatherapy, homeopathy, hypnosis, massage and reflexology are some of the therapies which don't involve medical intervention. Hospitals won't provide these services so you'll need to find your own qualified practitioner. Speak to your midwife or GP if you're interested in using alternative therapies in labour.
Parenting Editor
15/03/2010
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         