Hypnobirthing: All you need to know
Hypnobirthing: All you need to knowLet's face it, childbirth can be a pretty terrifying prospect. We've all seen 'One Born Every Minute': the stress, the screaming, the agony...
But advocates of hypnobirthing insist there's another way.
Fans of the ante-natal course say it's an easy route to a relaxed, comfortable, and perhaps even pain-free birth.
Reportedly it's even caught the attention of Kate Middleton, who was said to be keen on using hyponobirthing techniques for the Royal birth in July.
Like many mothers, she is keen for a natural, calm and relaxed labour, which also offers a drug-free delivery.
If they do go down the hypnobirthing route, Prince William will have an integral part to play, as the father or birth partner becomes an integral and important part of the experience.
We asked hypnobirthing instructor Katharine Graves, who runs courses in London, to tell us more about this birthing technique which is rapidly growing in popularity.
Victoria Turk
22/07/2013
