Hypnobirthing: All you need to know
  
What is hypnobirthing?
First start with what it's not: it won't make you spaced out, it won't put you in a trance, and it won't make you get up and cluck like a chicken.

Katharine says some people are put off by the "hypno" word, but all it is really is a collection of breathing, visualisation and relaxation techniques that you can use throughout pregnancy and labour.

"It's based on the premise that fear causes tension, and if you're tense then your body doesn't work properly - and then you feel pain," she explains.

"We’ve been programmed for many years to be afraid [of childbirth]. Some women are so frightened, they never get pregnant!"

But as Katharine points out, all other mammals get through birth perfectly fine - and our bodies are made for it too.

"Hypnobirthing helps us let go of the fears and stress and worries," she says, "so our body can work the way it’s designed to, which is effectively and comfortably."


Victoria Turk
22/07/2013
