In this article















Why is it so popular?

Less pain at birth? No wonder hypnobirthing is rapidly gaining supporters all around the world!



Since last year, even the NHS has been looking into hypnobirthing as a potential way to cut down on the use of expensive epidurals and other painkillers.



Katharine thinks it could also reduce the rate of Caesareans. According to NHS data, 24.8 percent of births in England last year were by Caesarean section. "I refuse to believe that one third of women aren't designed to give birth," says Katharine.



And hypnobirthing claims other advantages; the main idea is that if mum's happier, baby's happier too. "If the mother goes through the birth in a gentle, confident way, so does the baby," Katharine summarizes.



In her experience, hypnobirthing babies often sleep through the night better, and she even suggests that a less stressful entry into the world can have a knock-on effect on the child for the rest of its life.





