Hypnobirthing: All you need to know
  
Who can do it?
As hypnobirthing doesn't involve any drugs or risky procedures, pretty much any pregnant woman can give it a go!

"You're not imposing anything," says Katharine. "You're just letting go."

The only women who need to be careful are those with a pre-existing medical condition. In that case, speak to your doctor about it first - as you should before you try anything new in pregnancy.

And while a lot of women choose to attend hypnobirthing classes because they like the idea of a natural, drug-free birth, you don't have to make any promises.

"People ask me, 'If I do hypnobirthing, can I still have pain relief?'" Katharine laughs. "Well, of course!"

Hypnobirthing is designed to set you on the right track for a relaxed and comfortable pregnancy and labour, but anything else you want to do is entirely your choice.







Victoria Turk
22/07/2013
