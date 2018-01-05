In this article















Who can do it?

As hypnobirthing doesn't involve any drugs or risky procedures, pretty much any pregnant woman can give it a go!



"You're not imposing anything," says Katharine. "You're just letting go."



The only women who need to be careful are those with a pre-existing medical condition. In that case, speak to your doctor about it first - as you should before you try anything new in pregnancy.



And while a lot of women choose to attend hypnobirthing classes because they like the idea of a natural, drug-free birth, you don't have to make any promises.



"People ask me, 'If I do hypnobirthing, can I still have pain relief?'" Katharine laughs. "Well, of course!"



Hypnobirthing is designed to set you on the right track for a relaxed and comfortable pregnancy and labour, but anything else you want to do is entirely your choice.















