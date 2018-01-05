How do I get started?

If you think you'd like to give hypnobirthing a go, you can look for classes near you. The easiest way is to simply Google courses in your area.



Ask the instructor about their qualifications, how their classes are structured, and what you need to bring - if it sounds right to you, then it's time to get started.



"Conventional wisdom says do it as early as you can in the second trimester," says Katharine. "In actuality, most people come in the last month."



She's even had a woman do the course two days before giving birth - and it worked for her too. But a longer lead-up to the main event is better as it gives you more time to practice the techniques and get yourself psyched up.



"People think it's techniques for labour," Katharine explains. "It isn't! You need to get yourself into the right frame of mind before labour."



She compares it to an Olympic sport - you wouldn't run a race without training!