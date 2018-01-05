How about my partner?

>
Hypnobirthing: All you need to know
  
While of course it's entirely possible to go through hypnobirthing on your own, having a partner by your side - whether it's the father, your mum, or anyone else you trust - can help keep you relaxed.

"The person who is with a woman in labour is hugely important," says Katharine. "She is at her most vulnerable when giving birth and will be extra aware of her surroundings. If the person who's with her is frightened or brusque, it will have a profound effect."

After all, it's hard to feel at ease if people around you are panicking!

Taking your birthing partner to your hypnobirthing sessions will help them support you when it comes to the big day. They can reassure you that everything's ok, remind you of exercises, and prompt you with visualisations.

"Most fathers come unwillingly [to hypnobirthing classes]," laughs Katharine. "They're sort of marched in in a half-nelson!"

But they often leave as fans. Remember, guys, if mum and baby are happy, life will be easier for you too.
