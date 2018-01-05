In this article















Are there any downsides?

An easy birth? Just with some breathing exercises and relaxation techniques?



You'd be forgiven for being sceptical.



But asked if there are any potential downsides or negative side effects to hypnobithing, Katharine says she can't think of any - and we're inclined to agree with her.



She does warn, however, that you shouldn't have unrealistic expectations.



"It’s not a system of pain relief," she emphasizes. "It’s not going to give you a higher pain threshold."



The idea is that a lot of pain actually stems from fear and all of the psychological and physical effects that come with it. Hypnobirthing can alleviate this - but it's not an anaesthetic!



As with anything related to pregnancy, do your research before you decide what's best for you. But trying out Hypnobirthing can't harm you, so if you're intrigued by the phenomenon, why not give it a go?



