Hypnobirthing: All you need to know
  
What do I have to do?
In a session, your instructor will talk you through everything.

It's not difficult; there are various breathing and relaxation exercises, and visualisation techniques you can practice.

"Hypbnobirthing is a collection of very simple things," Katharine says. "After all, you don’t want anything complicated when you’re in labour."

Hear, hear!

You can get CDs and books to help you continue the work through your pregnancy - the cumulative effect of repeating the exercises can be really helpful. Ask your instructor if these practice aids are included in the course, or if they can recommend any.

Katharine says a lot of people ask if they need to do a course, or if a book or CD will be enough. "I simply don't know," she responds.

It will likely depend on your personality, how you're feeling about giving birth, and how you respond to different teaching methods.

If you're really nervous about labour, it's probably best to join a class and benefit from some professional guidance - you'll also have the chance to meet with other mums-to-be - a great opportunity to talk through your labour concerns with people who can understand your fears.
