>
>

Natural birth | Natural childbirth

  

Natural childbirth - Natural birth | Natural childbirth
Natural childbirth
Natural birth | Natural childbirth

If you want a natural birth and want to know what the options for pain relief are, check out our practical guides...

A natural birth or natural childbirth is the act of giving birth without medical intervention - no hospitals, nurses or doctors.

No machinery or chemical pain relief to ease the process either. Natural birth is the way childbirth's been done for centuries...

Though it's fair to say we were managing pretty well before hospitals, doctors and drugs, natural birth was, and still is, far from pain-free.

Complementary therapies can help boost the chances of a natural childbirth by offering pain management solutions and a helping and hand towards a health pregnancy and a natural birth.

Many complementary therapies reduce stress hormones, breaking the fear-pain cycle, allowing the birth hormones to work more efficiently.

8 ways to help a natural birth

  
Oesteopathy pregnancy   Diet in pregnancy
 
    
Hypnobirthing   Pregnancy massage and aromatherapy
 
Acupuncture and fertility & pregnancy   Herbal tea in pregnancy
 
  
Pregnancy yoga   Homeopathy

What the experts say:

Midwife and complementary therapy expert, Denise Tiran, advises women planning a natural birth to use complementary therapies from week 36 of pregnancy:

“not only is it cheaper but it still works and is less likely to do any harm,” she said.

Natural Fertility and pregnancy expert, Emma Cannon, says that getting the baby into the optimal head down anterior position is key to a natural delivery. She advises good posture towards the end of pregnancy – avoiding sofas and opting to sit on a ball, keeping knees lower than hips."

Cannon advises pregnant mums to “make sure the mind is ready – you need mental strength to get through labour. And try pre-birth acupuncture. Research shows that acupuncture prior to labour and acupressure in labour can reduce the length of labour and help avoid intervention,”




By Naomi Majid

 
  
Parenting Editor
28/08/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         