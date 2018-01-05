Natural childbirth Natural birth | Natural childbirth If you want a natural birth and want to know what the options for pain relief are, check out our practical guides...



A natural birth or natural childbirth is the act of giving birth without medical intervention - no hospitals, nurses or doctors.



No machinery or chemical pain relief to ease the process either. Natural birth is the way childbirth's been done for centuries...

Though it's fair to say we were managing pretty well before hospitals, doctors and drugs, natural birth was, and still is, far from pain-free.



Complementary therapies can help boost the chances of a natural childbirth by offering pain management solutions and a helping and hand towards a health pregnancy and a natural birth.



Many complementary therapies reduce stress hormones, breaking the fear-pain cycle, allowing the birth hormones to work more efficiently. 8 ways to help a natural birth Oesteopathy pregnancy Diet in pregnancy Hypnobirthing Pregnancy massage and aromatherapy Acupuncture and fertility & pregnancy Herbal tea in pregnancy Pregnancy yoga Homeopathy

What the experts say:

Midwife and complementary therapy expert, Denise Tiran, advises women planning a natural birth to use complementary therapies from week 36 of pregnancy:



“not only is it cheaper but it still works and is less likely to do any harm,” she said.



Natural Fertility and pregnancy expert, Emma Cannon, says that getting the baby into the optimal head down anterior position is key to a natural delivery. She advises good posture towards the end of pregnancy – avoiding sofas and opting to sit on a ball, keeping knees lower than hips."



Cannon advises pregnant mums to “make sure the mind is ready – you need mental strength to get through labour. And try pre-birth acupuncture. Research shows that acupuncture prior to labour and acupressure in labour can reduce the length of labour and help avoid intervention,”









By Naomi Majid

