Experts in Natural childbirth We talked to several experts in natural childbirth:

Emma Cannon Emma Cannon is author of the Baby Making Bible and her new book ‘You and Your Bump’ is published on 3rd June 2011 by Rodale. For more information visit

Denise Tiran Denise Tiran is a practising midwife, university lecturer, complementary practitioner and author. She is an expert in maternity complementary medicine, and director of Expectancy Ltd, a consultancy which advises on the safe use of complementary therapies in pregnancy and childbirth.



Denise is founder and chair of the Complementary Maternity Forum,midwifery representative for the Prince's Foundation for Integrated Health (FIH) and regularly advises the Royal Colleges of Midwives and of Nursing on complementary medicine.



She has recently been appointed chair of the Education and Standards Committee of the Federation of Antenatal Teachers and acts as consultant on maternity complementary therapies.



Denise is also an expert for online advice website Great Vine where consultations are the price of a normal phone call. Nikki Khan Nikki went into nursing straight after school and has been a practising midwife ever since, following in her mother’s footsteps. Her experience includes the private sector, the NHS and six years overseas in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.



A firm believer in both breast-feeding and abiding by a woman’s own choice, Nikki has always supported women with their decisions through their own pregnancy journey, labour & delivery and during their post-natal period.



Nikki is an expert for online advice website www.greatvine.com and also offers a wide range of advice on pregnancy and birth on her own website, Nikki Khan.

Zita West Zita West is a midwife, nutritionist and acupuncturist with her own Harley Street fertility practice. She has developed a range of products for pregnancy and birth, and her clients include Cate Blanchett, Davina McCall, Ulrika Jonson and Kate Winslet.



Zita has been a midwifery expert on GMTV, Open House and This Morning and currently writes a weekly column in Prima Baby magazine. Zita lives in London.

Maggie Howells Maggie learnt self-hypnosis for the birth of her first child in 2000 and gave birth at home in a relaxed and comfortable environment.



She went on to speak at local antenatal clinics about her experience and trained to be a Clinical Hypnotherapist. In 2003 Maggie developed the Natal Hypnotherapy™ CDs and courses following research and hypnotherapy work with individual mothers and antenatal groups.



She has since used the techniques herself for the births of her four subsequent sons. Maggie and her team of 35 Natal Hypnotherapists work with midwives, antenatal groups and hospitals running workshops and classes.



The team run ‘effective birth preparation’ workshops for couples teaching them how to use hypnosis for an instinctive birth as well as training workshops for birth professionals. She has trained over 300 birth professionals around the UK on how they can use their language and relaxation tools to help women during pregnancy and birth.



Maggie is the author of “Effective birth preparation – your practical guide to a better birth”. This practical, inspirational and easy-to-read guide takes women and their partners through 5 easy steps.



Women learn how to overcome their fears, how to reduce pain naturally, how to become more trusting and instinctive, practical comfort measures and specific tools and techniques for their birth partner to use during the labour. The book is full of interesting facts, inspirational quotes and empowering birth stories by women who have followed her method.

Philip Weeks Philip Weeks is an expert on natural medicine, a master herbalist and traditional acupuncturist. He is renowned for his deep understanding and knowledge of ancient medicine and well versed in Ayurvedic, Arabic, Chinese and Greek medicine and utilises these systems by making them relevant to today.



Philip lectured at the International Mind, Body and Spirit festival in 2010 and his book “Make Yourself Better” will be out early next year.



Philip established his clinic after qualifying as a master herbalist in 1999. Whilst seeing patients in his hometown of Hereford, he also trained at the college of Integrated Chinese medicine in Reading and obtained his licentiate in acupuncture in 2005.



He has travelled to Eastern Europe, Germany, and India in search of holistic medical techniques. In October 2011, Philip is travelling to China to work in a traditional Chinese Acupuncture Hospital to see how holistic medicine is practiced on a large scale in the Far East.



Philip has a new baby boy, born in May this year. He has an interest in natural health approaches for children, and in natural birth approaches. He saw firsthand how natural approaches could encourage not only a better pregnancy and birth but also a healthy baby.









