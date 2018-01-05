Nursery furniture: Best cots for the nursery

Kiddicouture

Woodhouse Sleigh Cotbed - £259.99

www.kiddicare.com

When chosing the perfect nursery furniture for your bubba, getting the cot right is essential. Baby 's first bed has to be safe, sturdy and suitable for the many different stages your little one will go through in their early years.We've teamed up with Kiddicare to bring you the pick of the best cots and beds for little ones. So no matter what the rest of your nursery furniture looks like the focal point will be the stylish Baby friendly cot that will have you oohing and ahhing almost as much as your tot.This Woodhouse Cot Bed looks classic enough to suit any nursery and easily coverts to a starter bed. Suitable for children from birth - 6 years making it an economical choice for mummas and pappas.