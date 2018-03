Nursery furniture: Best cots

This baby hammock from Miyo is not only style statement for urbane parents with an eye for design, it's also provides a natural womb like environment for your baby.



The hammock moulds around your little ones body keeping their spine in a flat and neutral position and the design gives gentle rocking motions in response to their own movements.



Miyo Baby Hammock - £124.99

Available from www.kiddicare.com