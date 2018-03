Nursery Furniture: Best cots for little ones

The Hambleton cot is a functional cot with clean, smooth lines and a classic look that will suit any nursery. The cotbed has a 3 position base and fixed sides with teething rails to protect baby's delicate gums.



It converts from a cotbed into baby's first bed easily by splitting the ends. Suitable from birth to 6years it's a great investment.



Hambleton cotbed - £129.99

Available from www.kiddicare.com