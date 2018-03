Nursery furniture: Best cots for babies and toddlers

This cute swing crib will gently rock your baby to sleep and can be locked into a stationary position for a motionless snooze.



Suitable from birth and made from lightweight wood this is a bargain at £49.99 but matress will need to be purchased separately.



Left:



Baby Weavers Swing Crib - £49.99

Available from www.kiddicare.com