Nursery furniture: Cots for babies and toddlers

Stokke Sleepi™ is the ultimate cotbed for babies - it can be made smaller or bigger with the use of additional parts, and can be used from birth to about 7 years, when it can then be converted into two stylish chairs.



You definitely get a lot of choice with the Stokke Sleepi™ and we love its oval shape - meaning no bumps on rough edges or corners.

It's even fitted with wheels so you can move your baby closer or further away during daytime naps.



At a heart stopping £629.99 it is a lot for a cot, and whilst it's not made of gold, it does have some nice extra features.



Stokke Sleepi™ - £629.99

Available from www.kiddicare.com