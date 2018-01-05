>
>
Nursery furniture: Best cots for the nursery
 Photo 10/10 
Nursery furniture: Cots for babies and toddlers

Nursery furniture: Cots for babies and toddlers


Stokke Sleepi™ is the ultimate cotbed for babies - it can be made smaller or bigger with the use of additional parts, and can be used from birth to about 7 years, when it can then be converted into two stylish chairs.

You definitely get a lot of choice with the Stokke Sleepi™ and we love its oval shape - meaning no bumps on rough edges or corners.
It's even fitted with wheels so you can move your baby closer or further away during daytime naps.

At a heart stopping £629.99 it is a lot for a cot, and whilst it's not made of gold, it does have some nice extra features.

Left:

Stokke Sleepi™ - £629.99
Available from www.kiddicare.com


Parenting Editor
12/02/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps100 baby names fit for a royal
Perfect baby names for FebruaryThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         