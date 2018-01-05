8 weeks pregnant | Pregnancy week 8 Baby bump © Hemera I’m now



Their arms have grown and can now flex at the wrists and if we could look inside the baby’s arms would be crossed over his heart.



The baby’s legs are growing and the feet may be able to meet in front of the body.



And although I can’t feel any movement yet, apparently baby ‘Bean’ (as I like to call them) is constantly moving and shifting, probably even more so with the motion of the boat - as I’m still on my cruise!



As for me, the sickness continues and the tiredness increases. I have however, found a solution for sickness that seems to ease the constant queasiness and although I am still being sick every day, it is over and done with nice and quickly, rather than dragging on as it has in the past.



My secret weapon in the fight against



They use the principle of acupressure and where they are positioned helps the ying and yang in the body rebalance and so alleviates sickness.



I won’t lie to you; I was very, very dubious at first, but I couldn’t spend the rest of the cruise hugging the walls for stability, especially when dressed up for the formal nights in a short cocktail dress!



So I paid my £8 begrudgingly and put them on and within an hour I felt like a new person. To be fair I look like an 80’s throw back but at least I don’t feel like I’m going to throw up all the time.

I’m now 8 weeks pregnant and my baby is officially a fetus! At the eight week point this is a critical stage of organ development.Their arms have grown and can now flex at the wrists and if we could look inside the baby’s arms would be crossed over his heart.The baby’s legs are growing and the feet may be able to meet in front of the body.And although I can’t feel any movement yet, apparently baby ‘Bean’ (as I like to call them) is constantly moving and shifting, probably even more so with the motion of the boat - as I’m still on my cruise!As for me, the sickness continues and the tiredness increases. I have however, found a solution for sickness that seems to ease the constant queasiness and although I am still being sick every day, it is over and done with nice and quickly, rather than dragging on as it has in the past.My secret weapon in the fight against first trimester nausea is travel bands. They’re basically wrist bands with a white plastic button which you place at a specific point on your wrist.They use the principle of acupressure and where they are positioned helps the ying and yang in the body rebalance and so alleviates sickness.I won’t lie to you; I was very, very dubious at first, but I couldn’t spend the rest of the cruise hugging the walls for stability, especially when dressed up for the formal nights in a short cocktail dress!So I paid my £8 begrudgingly and put them on and within an hour I felt like a new person. To be fair I look like an 80’s throw back but at least I don’t feel like I’m going to throw up all the time. How it feels to be 8 weeks pregnant

Pregnancy © iStockphoto Other developments this week have included the return of the dreaded pregnancy hemorrhoids.



During pregnancy there is an increase in blood volume in order to support the baby. This therefore puts demand on my circulation and hey presto the start of hemorrhoids.



For all of you that have never had them, just the sound of ‘piles’ can probably makes you giggle, but when you have them you genuinely think you might die.



My husband always used to have a snigger when I had to go and get (his words) ‘bum medicine’. Then he got them and it was the end of the world; he couldn’t sit down and he was constantly moaning - and I have to admit, I did snigger.



However it is painful and the best thing to do is get it sorted earlier rather than later. Usually a pharmacy can help but you must tell them you are pregnant.



I found even when I was pregnant with my first, that even when you have a massive bump they still don’t twig that you’re pregnant.



So, just spell it out, you may feel like you’re being literal but you’re be surprised what people don’t notice, especially if you’re twentieth in the queue.



The other thing that has started again is the horrible dreams. In my first pregnancy I had lots of nightmares and they seem to have come back with a vengeance.



Sometimes they are about things I have seen and experienced when I was serving in the RAF on operations or awful things happening to my little boy, accidents or disappearing.



When I was pregnant the first time I had a recurring dream that there were body parts in the fridge. This was a dream I had when I returned from Afghanistan and for some reason started again when I was pregnant. Pregnancy nightmares





My dreams are very vivid and very upsetting and I always end up crawling into bed with my son or waking my poor husband up. I find that not only do I have bad dreams but also can’t get comfortable in bed.



I have found a pillow between my legs for some reason helps me to settle down to sleep. I have no idea why, but if you find something that works then just do it.



Where we are still away I have been using the spa treatments on board the cruise ship to help me relax and this has really improved my sleep.



If you go to a spa always tell them you are pregnant as there are many treatments they will not do in your first trimester.



This is a lot to do with the theories of reflexology and acupressure, as certain points can affect or trigger certain areas of your body and there is always that possibility that it could harm you or the baby.



However don’t let this put you off as you can still have a relaxing gentle massage of the feet and hands, scalp and shoulder massage and facials too. My skin was very oily and the facials have cleared my skin but also relaxed me.



There are also lots of oils which are thought to be harmful to babies in the first trimester, so always tell your therapist that you’re expecting.



Don’t let this put you off home spa treatments, just be aware of the type of treatments you give yourself.



For instance make sure your bath isn’t too hot as midwives feel this over heats the baby, but a nice warm bath with some bubble bath or safe aromatherapy oils before bed can help you to get a good night sleep - something I definitely need more of!



Pregnancy is exhausting!



Read more of Roanna's week by week pregnancy blog!



About



Archive



Contact

There are several reasons for bad dreams and it is very common. It is a lot to do with the increase in hormones in the body but also to do with anxiousness and worry. Extreme tiredness and sleep deprivation will also affect your dreams.My dreams are very vivid and very upsetting and I always end up crawling into bed with my son or waking my poor husband up. I find that not only do I have bad dreams but also can’t get comfortable in bed.I have found a pillow between my legs for some reason helps me to settle down to sleep. I have no idea why, but if you find something that works then just do it.Where we are still away I have been using the spa treatments on board the cruise ship to help me relax and this has really improved my sleep.If you go to a spa always tell them you are pregnant as there are many treatments they will not do in your first trimester.This is a lot to do with the theories of reflexology and acupressure, as certain points can affect or trigger certain areas of your body and there is always that possibility that it could harm you or the baby.However don’t let this put you off as you can still have a relaxing gentle massage of the feet and hands, scalp and shoulder massage and facials too. My skin was very oily and the facials have cleared my skin but also relaxed me.There are also lots of oils which are thought to be harmful to babies in the first trimester, so always tell your therapist that you’re expecting.Don’t let this put you off home spa treatments, just be aware of the type of treatments you give yourself.For instance make sure your bath isn’t too hot as midwives feel this over heats the baby, but a nice warm bath with some bubble bath or safe aromatherapy oils before bed can help you to get a good night sleep - something I definitely need more of!Pregnancy is exhausting!





