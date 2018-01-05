Stages of childbirth: childbirth stages in images

In this article



























The stages of childbirth Don't be afraid of



But



Make sure you know how it works and remember your body is already capable of



We've put together a pictorial guide that follows all the stages of



Flick through and you'll discover that your body will easily manage the stages of



And if anything doesn't go to plan then doctors will be on hand to help bring your



Don't be afraid of childbirth . We're always presented with the worst case scenarios on TV and in film. We're shown only the women who have it the toughest.But childbirth doesn't have to be frightening. It doesn't necessarily have to mean hours and hours of agony - as long as you're not scared you'll find childbirth is a lot easier and a lot less painful than expected.Make sure you know how it works and remember your body is already capable of giving birth We've put together a pictorial guide that follows all the stages of childbirth , from the moment the contractions start to the delivery of both baby and placenta.Flick through and you'll discover that your body will easily manage the stages of childbirth And if anything doesn't go to plan then doctors will be on hand to help bring your baby safely into the world. So relax and learn about the wonderful ways your body deals with all the stages of childbirth Photo ©: Jacadi



