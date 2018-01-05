>
>
Stages of childbirth: childbirth stages in images
  
Second stage of childbirth - birth of the baby, step 6
Second stage of childbirth - birth of the baby, step 6


The baby's head first starts to show, this process is called 'crowning'. The nape of the baby's neck rests against the pubic bone as she's guided out by your pelvic floor muscles and your breathing. You may be asked to push but if you're relaxed and breathing long, slow breaths down, your body will do the work for you.
30/03/2012
