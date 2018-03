Third stage of childbirth - delivery of the placenta, step 11

The midwife may apply pressure on the abdomen and uterus to help expel the placenta but this will come away naturally. It can take a little while longer after the birth of your baby so don't be alarmed and remain calm while this takes place.



So there you have it, the different stages of childbirth. It looks easy, right? Don't forget that nature is very well designed. Trust yout body, it's your best guide.