Best bargain car seat

Baby Weavers Opus RRP: £39.99

The Nano SP car seat is a no-frills, no nonsense car seat that is practical and adaptable. Suitable for kids from 9 months to 11 years old, the lightweight design is robust and surprisingly easy to transfer between vehicles.As your child develops, you can remove the harness to leave a substantial booster seat with arm rests and back for a younger child, and then when your child is older and taller, remove the back to leave just the booster seat. With added side impact protection and supportive head rest, this is a real bargain at £39.99.






