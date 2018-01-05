>
>
Top 10 car seats
  
Best high back car seat
In this article

Best high back car seat


Kiddicouture Seat Gro Carseat


RRP: £54.99
www.kiddicare.com

This a diverse and well supported car seat that comes with a harness adjuster to help kids between 4 and 11 years old, ensure the car seat belt is always in the correct position and not across their neck. The adjustable head rest ensures super support and doubles up as a great place for them to nod off on your next 'road trip' to Tesco.

Easily secured to the car and comfortable to boot, this car seat has thought of everything. Designed with safety and comfort the booster seat helps to raise the height of your little one so they can have a better view out the window - which can in turn help reduce car sick splatters.

Just in case that doesn't work though, the seat and cover are hand washable and extra easy to keep clean.
Parenting Editor
08/10/2010
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Top 10 car seats

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         