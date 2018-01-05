In this article





















Best high back car seat

Kiddicouture Seat Gro Carseat



RRP: £54.99

www.kiddicare.com



This a diverse and well supported car seat that comes with a harness adjuster to help



Easily secured to the car and comfortable to boot, this car seat has thought of everything. Designed with safety and comfort the booster seat helps to raise the height of your little one so they can have a better view out the window - which can in turn help reduce car sick splatters.



Just in case that doesn't work though, the seat and cover are hand washable and extra easy to keep clean.

This a diverse and well supported car seat that comes with a harness adjuster to help kids between 4 and 11 years old, ensure the car seat belt is always in the correct position and not across their neck. The adjustable head rest ensures super support and doubles up as a great place for them to nod off on your next 'road trip' to Tesco.Easily secured to the car and comfortable to boot, this car seat has thought of everything. Designed with safety and comfort the booster seat helps to raise the height of your little one so they can have a better view out the window - which can in turn help reduce car sick splatters.Just in case that doesn't work though, the seat and cover are hand washable and extra easy to keep clean.