Top 10 car seats
  
Best value for money car seat
Best value for money car seat


Baby Weavers Nano Car Seat

RRP: £27.99
www.kiddicare.com

This forward facing car seat is suitable for kids from 3 years old to about 11 - so it's a great investment and will last years. The seat has an adjustable head support which grows with your child and you can remove the back to leave a booster seat when the time comes.

Lightweight, padded and easy to fit to most cars, this one won't break the bank.
Parenting Editor
08/10/2010
