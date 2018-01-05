>
Best car seat for gadgets
Britax Evolva Plus 1-2-3 Car Seat

RRP: £99.97
www.kiddicare.com

This unassuming looking car seat is actually a sitting revolution. Ergonomically designed this little seat has added extras and gadgets galore to keep your child safe and well catered for whenever they're on the move.

Your little one can chose from an upright or recline position, enjoy their baby food on a pull out drink holder and snack tray, make a wonderful mess on the washable cover and snooze on the adjustable side wings. Britax Evolva Plus is business class for babies.

With a click and safe mechanism that indicates when the safety harness is correctly tightened, added side impact protection, padded side wings, performance chest pads (i.e. more padding) and harness retainers, this car seat is one that your other half will eagerly get involved with.
