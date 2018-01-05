In this article





















Best car seat for boys

Ferrari Beline Car Seat



RRP: £75.99

www.kiddicare.com



This racy little number is perfect for future Lewis Hamiltons. Obviously designed exclusively for dads who fancy themselves as a bit flash, the Ferrari Beline car seat is bound to make journeys more fun.



Naturally, it comes in one colour, race car red, and has removable and washable pads, shoulder and buckle pads and added side impact protection (for all those sharp corner bends when daddy's driving).



With adjustable head support and a transformational design to grow with your child, this one is practical as well as the car seat equivalent of a

This racy little number is perfect for future Lewis Hamiltons. Obviously designed exclusively for dads who fancy themselves as a bit flash, the Ferrari Beline car seat is bound to make journeys more fun.Naturally, it comes in one colour, race car red, and has removable and washable pads, shoulder and buckle pads and added side impact protection (for all those sharp corner bends when daddy's driving).With adjustable head support and a transformational design to grow with your child, this one is practical as well as the car seat equivalent of a sports car. Your lad could be popular with the girls when strapped into this.