Best car seat for girls

STM Starlight SP Pink Flower



RRP: £132.49

www.kiddicare.com



The violet and lavender design admittedly remind us of our nan's favourite armchair, but this padded purple throne is actually an innovation in car seat design.



Perfect for girly girls, the floral print and purple should leave no one wondering whether you have a bonnie



The adjustable height and harness make it a great seat for your little princess to grow up in. Its high level side protection, energy absorbers and automatic tensioner make it extra safe too. Complete with carry handle and various harnesses for different ages and stages, this one is a car safety investment purchase.

