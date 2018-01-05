>
>
Top 10 car seats
  
Best car seat for girls
In this article

Best car seat for girls


STM Starlight SP Pink Flower


RRP: £132.49
www.kiddicare.com

The violet and lavender design admittedly remind us of our nan's favourite armchair, but this padded purple throne is actually an innovation in car seat design.

Perfect for girly girls, the floral print and purple should leave no one wondering whether you have a bonnie baby boy or girl. Suitable for babies from 9 months onwards, the multi functionality of it's design means it is just as safe for older children too.

The adjustable height and harness make it a great seat for your little princess to grow up in. Its high level side protection, energy absorbers and automatic tensioner make it extra safe too. Complete with carry handle and various harnesses for different ages and stages, this one is a car safety investment purchase.
Parenting Editor
08/10/2010
Tags Key concerns
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Top 10 car seats

Don't miss...
Rare baby namesCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
100 baby names fit for a royalPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         