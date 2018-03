Best car seat for no nonsense

Kiddicare Super Car Seat



RRP: £36.99

www.kiddicare.com



The rather sophisticated looking Super Car Seat from Kiddicare features black padded seat, 5 point safety harness, lightweight design, chest and crotch pads (a nice touch) and an adjustable head rest.



This car seat offers no nonsense safety and comfort and is also purse friendly too. Designed to fit most vehicles it will see your child through from infancy to pre-teenage years (9 months - 12 years old).