Best car seat for comfort

Kiddy Comfort Pro Raspberry

RRP: £199.90
www.kiddicare.com

Sitting nicely at the top end of the car seat market is this raspberry number, the Kiddy Comfort Pro - which at nearly £200 is a car seat you'd hope would last your whole family for the rest of their childhoods, providing you have your kids in 11 year age gaps.

Nonetheless, the price is justified for the science and technology that the Kiddy Comfort Pro features. For example... the seat can lie horizontally or vertically in just one turn of the hand (an adult hand that is).

The impact cushion and tried and tested impact shield make this one very reliable in the safety stakes, but where this car seat really excels is comfort.

With thigh support, shoulder supports, comfortable head rest and breathable thermotex fabric, your child will be super comfy and much less sticky which over alll means less whinging - and that alone is worth at least two hundred big ones.
08/10/2010
