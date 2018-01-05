>
Top 10 car seats
Best car seat for safety
Best car seat for safety


Recaro Start Microfibre Aquavit


RRP: £187.99
The ultimate car seat for safety, the Recaro Start Microfibre Aquavit sounds more like a brand of submarine, but rest assured that behind the high tech name is a high tech car seat that can be depended upon.

Of course, it comes with all the usual car-seaty features, adjustable head rest, easy buckling, easy fitting, but on top of that it has so much more.

Such as... breathable fabric, variable height, even integrated speakers so your little one can listen to the Fantastic Mr. Fox audio book without you having to hear it for the millionth time.
 
It also has a 'safety plus' aluminium frame that absorbs energy from any impact, whilst the anti-submarining ramp prevents your child from slipping under the safety belt in the event of a crash. So what it lacks in affordability, it makes up in safety - and as any parent will know, you can't put a price on peace of mind.
08/10/2010
