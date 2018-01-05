Maternity bag: 10 things you didn't know you needed

When it comes to the birth of your child, it's better to be safe than sorry. So making sure that you have got everything you could possibly need in your maternity bag is essential.



Knowing the standard list of things to put in your maternity bag is easy, but what about those extras that you might not have thought about?



The standard maternity bag checklist consists of:

• Your maternity notes and (if you have one) your birth plan.

• Socks.

• Snacks and drinks.

• One set of clothes for the baby and new born nappies if you need them.

• Any prescription drugs which you take.

• Nursing bras and nipple cream.

• Proper maternity towels (like sanitary towels but softer).

• Toilet bag (toothbrush, toothpaste, face flannel, soap, shower gel, moisturiser etc).

• Towels.

• Baby car seat - not for the bag but an essential nonetheless.



But as we know, when it comes to having babies it's best to expect the unexpected!



So here's our guide to the 10 things you may not have thought of to pack in your maternity bag for an all-round better birthing experience.