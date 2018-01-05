2. Entertainment

Although every labour and birth experience is different, the common factor is a lengthy period of waiting around which is, to be frank, pretty boring.



Fill your labour bag with things to pass the time - books, celebrity gossip magazines, CDs and puzzle books, knowing who's wearing what will really take your mind off things.



When you tire of all those then having a handheld computer game within reach is ideal as they offer short bursts of distraction.



Let your inner-fifteen year old boy be free!