1. Drinking Straws

This might sound totally ridiculous but we have it on good recommendation that these pieces of plastic will be one of your most used items.



The humble drinking straw means that your birth partner can supply you with refreshment while you concentrate on the job in hand...



Whether bouncing on a birth ball, leaning over the edge of the bed or keeping hydrated when things start to get moving.



Who would have thought they could be so useful?