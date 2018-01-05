>
>
Maternity bag: 10 things you didn't know you needed
  
7. Maternity Pads
When shopping for maternity pads do not be under any illusions about what post-labour conditions are like - you will definitely need more than a traditional sanitary towel.

Essentially ordinary sanitary towels just don't cut it and you need to go for the purpose built maternity pads which can really support you. 

So when considering the options there are only two things to weigh up - thickness and comfort. 

Boots own brand maternity pads cover both of those things at a brilliant price point. 
