8. Hair Helpers

Hairbands and a wide stretchy headband are essential items for any labour bag.



Not only will they keep those pesky strays off your face when things start to get tough but a stretchy headband will cover a multitude of sins for the first baby pictures.



Forget the hairdryer and straighteners, trust us, at no point will you even consider using them.



Instead pack that trusty can of dry shampoo for a quick spritz if necessary.