9. Knickers

After labour, the second most important thing is to be comfortable down there, and that means BIG knickers, oh yes.



We recommend buying multipacks of cheap cotton pants which can simply be discarded after use, such as those usually stocked in supermarkets such as Asda or Tesco.



Yes, they’re hideous but trust us - sexy is not your priority during labour, and anyway you’ve just had a bloomin' baby so who cares!