Maternity bag: 10 things you didn't know you needed
 Photo 11/11 
10. Nightwear
10. Nightwear


When packing your night clothes, remember that you are probably going to be wearing them for a fairly long time, usually for the entire length of your labour.

Chances are, you’re going to want to change a few times throughout the whole process, so ensure that you have an adequate stock in your bag.

Nighties with button fronts are essential for labour allowing easy access for post birth skin-to-skin contact with your bubba.

While many people prefer pyjamas for the post-labour hours - whatever your fancy just be a bit smart about it.

Remember; if you're breastfeeding make sure the top has easy access to feed your gorgeous new baby in comfort.



Parenting Editor
22/07/2013
