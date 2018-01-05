>
>

Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child

 
Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child
In this article
Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child

Bedtime stories are a great way to bond with your children and send them off to sleep with a head full of adventures.

Despite talk of a 48 hour day and the quickening pace of working life, the bedtime story is definitely not dead.

According to research by the makers of Aquafresh Kids, 50% of modern day parents are reading to their children every night and almost 70% tell a bedtime story more than five times a week.

Janette Wallis, educational expert for Leapfrog said: "It’s such a key part of every child’s development, and an ideal opportunity for family bonding time."

The benefits of telling your little one a tale before they drift off doesn't just work wonders for their bedtime routine, it also gives you the chance to switch off from emails, to-do lists and phone calls and have some all important family time, not to mention giving you a chance to test out your drama skills!

So if you're a new parent or you're struggling to leave your inhibitions at the door then here's a few handy tips from the experts to help you get the most out of storytime.

16/02/2014
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
SudokuTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         