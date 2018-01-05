Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child

Bedtime stories are a great way to bond with your children and send them off to sleep with a head full of adventures.



Despite talk of a 48 hour day and the quickening pace of working life, the bedtime story is definitely not dead.



According to research by the makers of Aquafresh Kids, 50% of modern day parents are reading to their children every night and almost 70% tell a bedtime story more than five times a week.



Janette Wallis, educational expert for Leapfrog said: "It’s such a key part of every child’s development, and an ideal opportunity for family bonding time."



The benefits of telling your little one a tale before they drift off doesn't just work wonders for their bedtime routine, it also gives you the chance to switch off from emails, to-do lists and phone calls and have some all important family time, not to mention giving you a chance to test out your drama skills!



So if you're a new parent or you're struggling to leave your inhibitions at the door then here's a few handy tips from the experts to help you get the most out of storytime.