>
>
Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child
  
Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child
In this article

Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child


Bedtime stories shouldn’t have to take up your whole evening. It’s not practical to set aside hours of storytelling time a night and there’s no little bottom that would engage with you fidget-free for that long, even if you are the next Julie Andrews.

The most effective way of tackling the bedtime story is by doing it in bitesize amounts. As Janette explains:

“Family reading time should be about quality rather than quantity. Just 10 minutes of time spent interacting with books with your child will inspire a love and appreciation of reading.”

There's no better way to wind down for the evening than snuggling up and cosy-ing down together for some quiet time.

It doesn't just have to be a job for mummy, daddies can do their share of storytelling shift work too and the chances are your children will love the different voices and styles.

In the time it takes to boil the kettle you could have your little one tucked up and catching Z’s. Ah, bliss.



16/02/2014
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneHot celebrity men in uniform
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Weight gain during pregnancy
Very Early Signs Of Pregnancy | First Signs Of Pregnancy
Drinking Alcohol During Pregnancy: The Effects On Your Baby
First signs of teething: How to spot and soothe
See all Parenting guides
The Beautiful Moment A Father Breastfeeds His Baby
See all Parenting videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         