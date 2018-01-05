In this article













Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child

Bedtime stories shouldn’t have to take up your whole evening. It’s not practical to set aside hours of storytelling time a night and there’s no little bottom that would engage with you fidget-free for that long, even if you are the next Julie Andrews.



The most effective way of tackling the bedtime story is by doing it in bitesize amounts. As Janette explains:



“Family reading time should be about quality rather than quantity. Just 10 minutes of time spent interacting with books with your child will inspire a love and appreciation of reading.”



There's no better way to wind down for the evening than snuggling up and cosy-ing down together for some quiet time.



It doesn't just have to be a job for mummy, daddies can do their share of storytelling shift work too and the chances are your children will love the different voices and styles.



In the time it takes to boil the kettle you could have your little one tucked up and catching Z’s. Ah, bliss.

