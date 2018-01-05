In this article













Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child

If it’s only 6pm and you’re already lacking energy the bedtime story might just be your evening pick-me-up.



Getting your child involved and engaged in the story will not only make a better story teller of you, it will also force you to get your energy levels up after a hard day in the office.



Take Janette’s advice and make reading exciting, “Use different voices, or insert your child’s name in place of one of the characters. Be lavish with your praise! Try books with colourful illustrations and other interactive elements that help keep them engaged”



Whether you’re telling a classic or tweaking traditional tales of fiction and fantasy to include Peppa Pig, making it an entertaining activity will help them to recognise the fun in learning and literacy.



Kristen Harding, Childcare Expert at Tinies.com, adds: "Reading stories together helps to foster imagination, and for the more adventurous parent, gives you a chance to bring the character and story to life.



"By giving different characters voices, and changing your tone when something happy or sad happens, helps your child to understand what is happening even before they understand the words you are reading."





