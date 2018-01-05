In this article













Bedtime stories: How to bond with your child

It’s never too early to start reading to your baby. Even if your little one’s only a few weeks old, reading can be a great way to start bonding.



In fact, it’s recommended that mum’s read to their bumps during pregnancy as foetuses can start to recognise mummy’s voice from the womb.



Whilst baby wont be able to understand the words, he or she will be able to develop listening skills and will, in time, begin to react to the different sounds.



Rhyming books can be great fun as an introduction to reading as repetition is more important than content at this early stage.



Whatever the age, storytime is the perfect excuse for cuddling and bonding so enjoy it and cherish the moment.

