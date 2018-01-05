Celebrity babies | 2011's celeb babies and births

In this article













































































It seems there's something in the celebrity water! babies born in 2011, the year of the Rabbit, in the Chinese calendar , are said to be born under one of the most fortunate signs of all.If you were one of these celebrity babies you'd probably feel pretty fortunate too. Born into a life of fame and fortune with two impossibly good looking parents - it's not a bad start in life.We take a look at all the celeb babies born in 2011 and the celebrity bumps - celebrity babies expected later this year or early 2012.Check out our celeb bumps and babies gallery for 2011!