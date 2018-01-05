|
Celebrity babies | 2011's celeb babies and births
Celebrity babies 2011
Celebrity babies have been popping out left, right and centre this year! It’s been dubbed the year of love with so many weddings taking place but the large number of celebrity babies born in 2011 has also not gone unnoticed.
Celebrity babies 2011It seems there's something in the celebrity water! babies born in 2011, the year of the Rabbit, in the Chinese calendar, are said to be born under one of the most fortunate signs of all.
If you were one of these celebrity babies you'd probably feel pretty fortunate too. Born into a life of fame and fortune with two impossibly good looking parents - it's not a bad start in life.
We take a look at all the celeb babies born in 2011 and the celebrity bumps - celebrity babies expected later this year or early 2012.
Parenting Editor
04/08/2011 11:59:00
