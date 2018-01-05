>
Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied and Aleph
Natalie Portman, 30, met her French, ballet dancer finacé, Benjamin Millepied, 34, on the set of Black Swan and they announced their relationship status and the baby news on the same day back in December 2011.

Portman and bump collected an Oscar for best actress in the psychological thriller 'Black Swan' in February 2011.

On 14 June 2011, the couple's son Aleph was born. His name represents the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet.

Portman, who's real name is Natalie Hershlag, was actually born in Jerusalem, Israel and still feels strongly connected with her roots.


