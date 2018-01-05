In this article













































































The Beckhams and Harper Seven

Harper Seven was born on the 11th July 2011. She's

Victoria Beckham , 37, has finally been blessed with the little girl she's always wanted! Littlewas born on the. She's baby number four for the Beckhams! Harper Seven is daughter of David & Victoria Beckham and sister to Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 8 and Cruz, 6. David and Victoria tweeted the first pictures of



Her name, as unusual as her siblings, has been the subject of much speculation.



The number seven is significant in the couple's life already. It's the number



David, 36, has hinted that the couple may want to have one more child.





Photo: © Sipa/Twitter Her name, as unusual as her siblings, has been the subject of much speculation. David Beckham confirmed in a televised interview that Harper is named for Victoria's favourite author Harper Lee (To Kill A Mockingbird).The number seven is significant in the couple's life already. It's the number David Beckham played under at Man U and in the England team.David, 36, has hinted that the couple may want to have one more child.Photo: © Sipa/Twitter David and Victoria tweeted the first pictures of baby Harper just days after the birth , delighting Twitter fans across the globe.

