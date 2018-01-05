>
Pink & Carey Hart and Willow Sage
Pink & Carey Hart and Willow Sage


Thank God for Twitter or else we'd never know anything about celebrity births! Pop star Pink, 31, announced the birth of her daughter AND revealed her name to followers on the site.

Alecia Beth Moore, aka, Pink, and her husband, motorcross racer Carey Hart, welcomed Willow Sage Hart into the world on 2nd June 2011.

Pink tweeted: "She's gorgeous, just like her father,"



