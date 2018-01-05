>
Celebrity babies | 2011's celeb babies and bumps
  
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon and twins Monroe & Morrocan
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon and twins Monroe & Morrocan


Mariah Carey, 41, and husband Nick Cannon, 30, welcomed twins Monroe and Morrocan into the world on 30th April 2011.

Mariah gave birth by Caesarean section - reports suggest Mariah had her song "we belong together" blasted over the stereo to demonstrate the family bond.

Nick and Mariah married on 30th April 2008 and Mariah recently revealed she'd suffered a miscarriage shortly after the wedding.

The couple have not revealed any photos of their children to date but Cannon tweeted pictures of his "beautiful" wife two months after their birth.

The star looked back to her radiant best posing with Joan Collins at a showbiz bash.

Monroe ('Roe') is named after Marilyn Monroe and Moroccan ('Roc') is named after a room in Carey's luxury apartment in New York - apparently it was here that Cannon proposed.


04/01/2011
