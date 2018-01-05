In this article













































































Kate Hudson & Matt Bellamy and Bingham Hawn

Actress Kate Hudson, 32, and her fiancé Matt Bellamy, 33, front man of rock legends Muse, had a son on 9th July 2011! Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy was a healthy 7lb and 12oz.



Bellamy tweeted shortly after the birth that 'Mum was a warrior, Bing popped out after 4.5 hours of intense pushing!'



Explaining their eccentric choice of name, Bellamy tweeted that Bingham was his mother's maiden name and that Kurt Russell's father was also named Bing.



Kurt Russell as Kate's mother, Goldie Hawn's partner of 28-years, is Kate's "step-dad". The couple honoured Kate's mum with their choice of second name too.



The child is Bellamy's first and Hudson's second. She has a son, Ryder, from her previous marriage to Chris Robinson.





Image: © Rex

