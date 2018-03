In this article













































































Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom and Flynn

Orlando Bloom, 34, and Aussie actress Miranda Kerr, 28, married in an intimate ceremony last year and a month later announced they were expecting. Shot gun wedding much?!



Baby Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom (yikes!) was born on the 6th January 2011 in L.A.



Orlando annouced that he's keeping his costumes from the movie's he makes so his son can dress up in them. Bless





Image: © Sipa